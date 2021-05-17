Abreu will missing the White Sox's weekday series against the Twins due to left ankle inflammation but is expected to return over the weekend against the Yankees, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Abreu has been involved in a pair of collisions over the last three days. He didn't miss a start after crashing into Hunter Dozier along the first base line Friday but will miss at least three this time around after sliding into home plate to score the winning run Sunday. X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed inflammation serious enough that the White Sox have already ruled him out until Friday. Andrew Vaughn will get to spend some time at first base in his absence, opening up more starts in the outfield for players like Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia, who will occupy the corners Monday against the Twins.