White Sox's Jose Abreu: MRI comes back clean

An MRI on Abreu's shin came back negative, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Abreu fouled a ball off his shin Saturday, and while the White Sox didn't believe the issue was anything serious, they sent him for some tests as confirmation. The good news is the tests revealed nothing new, and the hope remains that Abreu will be able to rejoin the White Sox's starting nine for Tuesday's matchup. In the meantime, Matt Davidson should continue to man first base.