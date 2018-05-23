White Sox's Jose Abreu: Multi-hit machine

Abreu went 2-for-5 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Abreu is scalding hot right now, having posted nine multi-hit games in the last 16 while hitting .391 (25-for-64) during that run. It's even better against the Orioles. He's had 14 multi-hit games in the past 18 against the Birds.

