White Sox's Jose Abreu: Not returning Sunday

Abreu is not listed on the lineup card for Sunday's contest against the Angels, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Earlier reports suggested that the All-Star first baseman could return for Sunday's series finale, but the White Sox will instead continue to slow-play his return. Abreu could still return ahead of Monday's game against the Royals, though his exact return date is still a bit murky. Matt Davidson will continue to man first base until Abreu is back in action.