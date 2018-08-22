White Sox's Jose Abreu: Officially placed on DL

Abreu was put on the 10-day DL on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on his lower abdomen/groin.

Abreu is expected to resume baseball activities around the beginning of September, so he's looking at about a three-week timetable for his return to the field. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Jose Rondon from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Wednesday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories