Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cubs.

Abreu finished off a five-run, fourth-inning rally with a three-run double to give the White Sox the lead and bring them back from an early deficit. The three RBI gives Abreu 60 through 59 games and assures him of an RBI-per-game pace for the shortened season.