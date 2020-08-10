Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.
Abreu launched his third homer of the season in the second inning against Cleveland starter Shane Bieber. The 33-year-old Abreu is hitting .250/.282/.426 with nine RBI and nine runs scored in 16 contests. He's gone just 4-for-24 in his last six games, striking out eight times in that span.
