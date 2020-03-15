White Sox's Jose Abreu: Optimistic for 2020

Abreu believes the White Sox will be competing for a playoff spot in 2020, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abreu has spent six seasons with the White Sox, who have finished no better than third (in 2019) in the AL Central and never made the playoffs during his tenure. After the development of young prospects into stars and offseason acquisitions, the expectations for the team are huge in 2020. "The expectations are high with this team, and every Sox fan should be excited because we have a good team,'' Abreu said. ''It's time for us to start competing and to be one of the teams fighting for a playoff spot." Abreu has been remarkably consistent over his first six MLB seasons and, thanks to a better supporting cast, jumped up to a career- and AL-high 123 RBI in 2019. He'll have an even stronger group surrounding him in 2020. Abreu will return as the starting first baseman and bat third with any number of reputable hitters to protect him in the batting order.