White Sox's Jose Abreu: Plays in spring finale

Abreu (hamstring) started at first base and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's Cactus League finale.

Abreu sustained an injury to his right hamstring last Tuesday, which was considered a mild strain, but the White Sox held him since then as a precaution. The first baseman and middle-of-the-order bat should be ready to go for Thursday's opener against the Royals in Kansas City.

