White Sox's Jose Abreu: Plays in spring finale
Abreu (hamstring) started at first base and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's Cactus League finale.
Abreu sustained an injury to his right hamstring last Tuesday, which was considered a mild strain, but the White Sox held him since then as a precaution. The first baseman and middle-of-the-order bat should be ready to go for Thursday's opener against the Royals in Kansas City.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Ticketed for full workout Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Season start not in jeopardy•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hopes to return Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Injury appears minor•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Searching for hitting groove•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...