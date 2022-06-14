Abreu went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and a walk in Monday's 9-5 win over the Tigers.

Abreu bookended the scoring Monday with a two-run homer in each of the first and ninth innings. It was the first baseman's first multi-homer game this season, and with nine in 57 contests overall, he's lagging a bit behind his usual 30-homer pace. He's still posted a steady .260/.360/.442 slash line with 28 RBI, 31 runs scored and 12 doubles across 250 plate appearances. Abreu also owns career-best walk (12.4 percent) and strikeout (16 percent) rates.