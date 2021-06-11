Abreu went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Abreu entered this game mirred in a 3-for-29 slump (.103) with eight strikeouts, but he bounced back admirably with his first multi-hit game of the month and his first one since May 29. Even though the 2020 American League MVP has gone 10 straight games without a home run, this game might be what he needs to spark his confidence up, as his overall numbers have taken a noticeable dip compared to recent seasons.