Abreu went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's loss against the Brewers.

Abreu has gone three straight games without a homer, and he has recorded just two hits -- both singles -- in 12 at-bats during that stretch. He recently ended a four-game hitting streak and has reached base in six of Chicago's last seven games, however, so he should remain a productive presence in the middle of the White Sox's lineup. However, he has struck out in over 27 percent of his at-bats during that seven-game stretch.