Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.

Abreu posted his third three-hit performance of the season and he has now hit safely in seven of Chicago's last 10 games while reaching base safely in all but one of those contests. The veteran slugger has gone 11-for-36 (.305) with two homers and eight RBI in that 10-game stretch.