White Sox's Jose Abreu: Rare day off

Abreu is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.

It's a rare day off for Abreu, who has started 39 consecutive games for the White Sox. The veteran first baseman is hitting an impressive .330/.394/.652 with nine homers and 26 RBI in 29 games since the All-Star break. Matt Davidson will man first base and hit third in his stead.

