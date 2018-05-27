White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches base five times
Abreu went 4-for-4 with a walk, solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.
Abreu launched his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning against left-hander Francisco Liriano. However, that was overshadowed by his overall line, as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. Getting on base consistently is nothing new for Abreu, who has recorded seven multi-hit games in his past nine starts and has a .382 on-base percentage for the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Multi-hit machine•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches eighth homer Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in two against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hits safely in fourth straight•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in three Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Back in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....