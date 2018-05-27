White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches base five times

Abreu went 4-for-4 with a walk, solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Abreu launched his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning against left-hander Francisco Liriano. However, that was overshadowed by his overall line, as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. Getting on base consistently is nothing new for Abreu, who has recorded seven multi-hit games in his past nine starts and has a .382 on-base percentage for the season.