White Sox's Jose Abreu: Reaches milestone

Abreu went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the White Sox.

Abreu's first-inning single extended his hitting streak to six games and was his 1,000th career hit. The 32-year-old is having a monster August, slashing .344/.387/.604 with six home runs, seven doubles, 17 runs and 24 RBI over 24 games.

