Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Abreu has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games and has three doubles over his last two contests, but he's currently riding a power drought and has gone 11 straight games without a home run. The slugger continues to struggle this season but seems to be moving slowly in the right direction -- this was just the third time this season where he recorded two or more consecutive multi-hit appearances.