White Sox's Jose Abreu: Registers five RBI

Abreu went 4-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Friday night against the Tigers.

Abreu had a big day at the dish, plating a run in the first on a single and then again in the third with a single to center. In the fourth, the slugger drove in a run on a double to right and would cap off his impressive night with a two-run blast. The 32-year-old got off to a slow start at the plate, but he's been heating up of late, collecting 10 hits and driving in 12 runs over his last four contests.