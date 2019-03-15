White Sox's Jose Abreu: Returns to action Friday
Abreu (eye) will start at first base and bat third in Friday's exhibition game against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Abreu was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup after a ground ball deflected off his glove and hit him in the right eye pre-game, but his quick return to the lineup indicates he likely just had some swelling. The 32-year-old is 10-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI through 11 spring training games.
