Abreu went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Minnesota.

Abreu was hit by a pitch on the knee during the first game of Sunday's doubleheader and missed nightcap. The issue was seemingly not serious, as he was ready to play Monday before that game was rained out. The slugger, however, remains in a funk, batting just .119 (5-for-42) over the last 12 games.