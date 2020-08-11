Abreu (hip) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
Abreu left Monday's contest with a stinger in his right hip, but he'll return to action Tuesday. Manager Rick Renteria didn't sound too concerned about the injury, and the first baseman should be available for the White Sox going forward.
