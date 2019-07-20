White Sox's Jose Abreu: Scuffling since break

Abreu went 0-for-5 in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays and is hitting just. 200 since returning from the All-Star break.

It's surprising to see Abreu a non-factor when the White Sox put up so many runs in a game. The team leader in home runs (21) and RBI (68) has been very quiet since the break, going 7-for-35 with no extra-base hits and just two RBI over eight games.