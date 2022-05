Abreu is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI during the 3-0 victory in Game 1, and he'll receive a breather in the nightcap. It's only the second time on the bench this season for the 35-year-old, who has a .211/.297/.328 slash line with three home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs through 34 games.