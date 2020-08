Abreu went 4-for-4 with three home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Abreu powered the White Sox to victory, helping to maintain their lead late in the game by homering in each of his last three at-bats. He has five home runs across the first two games of the team's series against the Cubs, giving him 10 total for the campaign. With his recent power surge, Abreu is now hitting .322/.361/.652 with 21 runs scored and 27 RBI across 122 plate appearances for the season.