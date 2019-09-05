White Sox's Jose Abreu: Smacks 29th homer

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Indians.

Abreu took Nick Goody deep in the eighth inning to record his 29th homer of the season. It was his first long ball since Aug. 20, though it is fifth multi-hit game in that 15 contest span. Now just one home run away from recording his fourth season with 30 dingers, Abreu is hitting .281/.323/.496 across 597 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories