Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 4-3 victory versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Abreu kicked off the scoring in the game with a solo shot to left field in the first inning, and he scored the final run of the contest on an AJ Pollock single in the sixth. The veteran first baseman had gone nine straight games without a long ball or an extra-base hit of any sort. Wednesday also marked Abreu's first multi-hit performance since April 10.