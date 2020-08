Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

With the White Sox down 4-2 in the seventh, Abreu took Corbin Burnes deep to tie the score. The veteran slugger hasn't been fazed by the unusual circumstances of the 2020 season, hitting ,295 through his first 10 games with two homers and seven RBI.