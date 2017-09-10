White Sox's Jose Abreu: Stays hot with two bombs

Abreu went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during Sunday's win over the Giants.

After hitting for the cycle Saturday, Abreu was right back at it Sunday, and he's now up to a .302/.353/.556 slash line with 31 homers, 90 RBI and 85 runs. The slugger also now has 12 homers through his past 26 games and appears in line to post a big final month of the campaign.