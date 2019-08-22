White Sox's Jose Abreu: Stays hot

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Twins.

Abreu was a major factor in the White Sox' offensive effort Wednesday, recording two RBI singles. While he didn't extend his homer streak to three games, Abreu now has 11 RBI across his last 10 games, recording at least one hit in eight of the contests. For the season, Abreu is now hitting .276/.316/.499 across 541 plate appearances.