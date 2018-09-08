White Sox's Jose Abreu: Sunday return possible
Abreu (abdomen) participated in live batting practice and fielded ground balls prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Abreu was hoping to return at some point this weekend as his recovery from surgery has gone smoothly, and he could still be activated for Sunday's series finale. The White Sox could very well play things safe and wait until Monday at Kansas City to return the 31-year-old from the disabled list.
