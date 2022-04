Abreu went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Twins.

He accounted for all of Chicago's offense with a solo shot in the sixth inning and an RBI groundout in the eighth. Abreu hasn't quite locked in his swing yet, slashing .208/.283/.396 through 13 games with two homers and six RBI, but his .242 BABIP is well below his normal level and figures to rise as the weather warms up.