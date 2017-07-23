White Sox's Jose Abreu: Takes grounders at third base

Abreu took grounders at third base prior to Saturday's game against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

According to Merkin, Abreu looked very fluid at third base, but this would still be a pretty big change if the White Sox end up actually trying him at the hot corner in game action. He has only ever played first base or DH in the big leagues, and would likely have well below-average range at third base. It's also not like the White Sox are blocking some stud first baseman when they play Abreu at first base, so it's hard to see the logic behind giving Abreu starts across the diamond. Nonetheless, if he does somehow add third base eligibility in certain formats, his value would see a slight bump heading into next season.