Manager Rick Renteria said after Monday's game that the stinging sensation in Abreu's left leg has subsided and the White Sox are "hopeful," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The team will wait until Tuesday before checking to determine the full extent of the issue, but it's encouraging to hear Abreu was already feeling better immediately following the game. He was lifted in the eighth inning after stepping awkwardly on the first-base bag.
