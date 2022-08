Abreu went 2-for-3 with one run scored in Monday's win over the Astros.

The veteran first baseman recorded two hits Monday for the third game in a row, raising his average to .303 on the season. Abreu has slashed .329/.376/.481 since the beginning of July and is on pace for another great season. He leads the AL in hits with 130 and owns a 142 wRC+ on the season, good for 16th in the majors.