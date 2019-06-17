White Sox's Jose Abreu: Three-hit day
Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in the White Sox's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.
Abreu has had the reputation of being a slow starter since debuting in the majors in 2014, but he's already up to 17 home runs with just under a month to go before the All-Star break. With young players Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada taking big steps forward this season and rookie Eloy Jimenez's bat beginning to heat up, Abreu should have a good chance at reaching the 100-RBI plateau for the fifth time in six years after driving in only 78 runs in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus winners...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...