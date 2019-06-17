White Sox's Jose Abreu: Three-hit day

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in the White Sox's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.

Abreu has had the reputation of being a slow starter since debuting in the majors in 2014, but he's already up to 17 home runs with just under a month to go before the All-Star break. With young players Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada taking big steps forward this season and rookie Eloy Jimenez's bat beginning to heat up, Abreu should have a good chance at reaching the 100-RBI plateau for the fifth time in six years after driving in only 78 runs in 2018.