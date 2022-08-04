Abreu went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Royals.
Abreu launched a three-run blast in the third inning that scored Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez and put the White Sox up 4-0. It was his 14th home run of the year. The first baseman now has homers in back-to-back games and has nearly matched his total of three home runs in July. Abreu has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the start of June and is continuing to perform well, going 4-for-13 for a .308 average to begin August.