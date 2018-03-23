White Sox's Jose Abreu: Ticketed for full workout Friday

Abreu (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's Cactus League game and will instead participate in a full workout, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Abreu commented on his status by saying that he is ready to resume playing immediately and that he would ask manager Rick Renteria about his availability for Saturday's outing. All things considered, it appears as though Abreu is close to 100 percent and should be fully operational heading into Opening Day.