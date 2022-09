Abreu went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Tigers.

Abreu supplied the only offense for the White Sox with a two-RBI double in the eighth inning. He has been particularly productive across his last five games, driving in six while collecting seven hits across 18 at-bats. Abreu's power production has fallen considerably this season, but he's still managed to maintain a .369 wOBA and 143 wRC+ across 620 plate appearances.