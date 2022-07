Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers.

Abreu has turned in back-to-back two-hit games and has now built a 14-game hitting streak, with the veteran first baseman slashing .439/.467/.632 with a home run, eight doubles, 10 runs and eight RBI over that stretch. He'll get a day out of the field in Sunday's series finale and serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and cleanup batter.