White Sox's Jose Abreu: Undergoes surgery Tuesday

Abreu underwent surgery on his lower abdomen/groin Tuesday and will be be out a couple weeks.

Abreu was out of the lineup Tuesday due to lower abdominal pain after starting 39 consecutive games, but the surgery announcement remains somewhat surprising. The veteran first baseman can resume baseball activities in about two weeks, and is likely looking at a return in mid-September.

More News
Our Latest Stories