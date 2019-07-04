White Sox's Jose Abreu: Walks off the Tigers
Abreu went 2-for-6 with a walkoff, three-run home run in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Abreu's 20th homer of the season, in the 12th inning, sealed the White Sox's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers. He had a pair of hits, including a double, in the first game of the twin bill. The Chicago slugger is grooving right now, having posted five multi-hit games over the last six, going 12-for-25 with eight RBI during the run.
