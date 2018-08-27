White Sox's Jose Abreu: Will return this season
Manager Rick Renteria said Abreu (abdomen) is "doing well" and is confident the first baseman will play again this season, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Abreu underwent surgery on the abdomen last week and was given a two-week prognosis, although Renteria was quick to caution that he'll need to acclimate to baseball activity before getting back on the field. "I have no doubt about that but he has to continue to heal from the surgery before we put him out on the field and see how we can wrap him up as quickly as we possibly can," the manager said.
