Abreu has been diagnosed with a bruised left knee after X-rays came back negative following his exit from Sunday's game against Seattle.

Abreu could not put any weight on his left leg after being hit by a pitch and exiting in the bottom of the sixth inning. The slugger appears to have avoided an injury that would require an extended absence, though it wouldn't be surprising if he's forced to miss a few games. He's considered day-to-day.