Harrison (elbow) will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Harrison missed the White Sox's previous two games while nursing a sore elbow after he was struck by a pitch in Thursday's 4-0 loss, but he'll be back in action for the series finale. Though second base and third base are the position where Harrison will likely see most of his playing time moving forward, he'll be making his first start of the season in the outfield Sunday since AJ Pollock is getting a routine maintenance day and Adam Haseley (illness) isn't available to play.