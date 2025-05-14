Palacios is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Palacios will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Reds send another lefty (Nick Lodolo) to the bump. Though he's been holding down a strong-side platoon role in right field lately, Palacios' playing time could soon fall by the wayside. Mike Tauchman (hamstring) and Austin Slater (knee) are both in the midst of rehab assignments and could form the White Sox's preferred platoon arrangement in right field upon their returns from the 10-day injured list.
