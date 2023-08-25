Lee is getting another start at catcher and batting ninth Friday versus the Athletics.
Acquired from the Astros ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline in exchange for Kendall Graveman, Lee went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in his White Sox debut Thursday versus Oakland. The 25-year-old is expected to play regularly down the stretch as Chicago looks ahead to 2024 and beyond.
