Lee will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Lee was on the bench for both of the White Sox's previous two games while Martin Maldonado handled the catching duties. After Maldonado ended his stretch of wretched production at the plate by blasting a three-run home run and adding a single in Friday's 9-4 win, he was rewarded with another start in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win but went 0-for-2 with a walk. Maldonado is now holding down a lowly .304 OPS on the season -- well below Lee's .774 OPS in 47 plate appearances -- so expect the non-contending White Sox to lean on the younger and better-performing Lee their preferred option behind the dish.