Lee went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Wednesday against the Guardians.

The stat line wasn't notable for Lee, but he has now started three straight games for the White Sox after being in the lineup just twice in the team's first nine contests. One of those starts came at designated hitter, with two behind the plate. Mounting injuries to the White Sox's lineup could mean that Lee continues to get playing time, though both Eloy Jimenez (thigh) and Max Stassi (hip) are nearing potential returns.