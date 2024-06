Lee is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Lee will cede the catching duties to Martin Maldonado for Thursday's day game after starting behind the plate in Wednesday night's 4-1 loss while going 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits. The 25-year-old backstop has gotten off to a poor start to June, slashing .185/.241/.296 through 15 games.