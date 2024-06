Lee went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Lee singled in the fourth inning then hit a solo home run off reliever Joey Wentz in the sixth. Lee is hitting just .194 in 62 June at-bats but has recorded multi-hit efforts in two of his past four games. On the season, he is slashing .246/.285/.393 with seven homers and 19 RBI in 183 at-bats.